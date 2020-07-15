Full and twin size beds recalled by Crate and Barrel

This recall involves Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame. (Source: CPSC)
By Kevin Foster | July 15, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 11:16 AM

(WAFB) - Crate and Barrel recalled beds sold between December of 2018 and January of 2020. Over 2,440 beds are included.

Two foot injuries resulted from headboards attached to the beds separating from the frame. The company reported 9 cases of that specific issue happening in total.

Contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement by calling 800-451-8217 if your Parke model twin or full size bed has the info below printed on the bed’s headboard.

DESCRIPTION SKU NUMBER
PARKE WHITE TWIN BED 206538
PARKE WHITE FULL BED 206648
PARKE NAVY TWIN BED 206732
PARKE NAVY FULL BED 206888
PARKE CHARCOAL TWIN BED 206935
PARKE CHARCOAL FULL BED 206978

