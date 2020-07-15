FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as hot, but remain cautious

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finally! At least a bit of a break from the extreme July heat. No Heat Advisory in effect for SE LA or SW MS today but that doesn’t mean it won’t be hot, just not as hot as the past several days.
Add to that a somewhat better coverage (40-50% chance) of afternoon showers and storms, and a high today of 93° with a “feels like” between 101° - 103°.
Overnight, partly cloudy and still steamy, a low of 76°.
Tomorrow, a few more umbrellas necessary for some of us – a 60% coverage of rain/storms, a high of in the lower 90°s.
