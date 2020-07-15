FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect heat to continue, rain chances increase Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with the scattered afternoon rains and more widespread cloud, cover Wednesday highs still managed to reach the low to mid 90°s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
Thankfully, it wasn’t quite as humid as it has been recently, so heat index readings stayed below 105° for most neighborhoods. Yet, it still was hot and it’s going to stay, just not as oppressive as it was during that stretch of days with local Heat Advisories (last Friday through Tuesday).
Afternoon and early evening showers will wind down into the mid to late evening. Expect fair skies and sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday morning.
The Storm Team is nudging-up rain chances for Thursday, setting them at 60% for the viewing area. While not everyone will get wet on Thursday afternoon, the clouds and the rains should offer a break from the afternoon heat for many communities. Highs for most of the WAFB region will top 90° before the clouds and rains arrive.
The First Alert forecast gets a little drier for Friday and the weekend, with rain chance to set at 20% to 30% for the three days. That could allow afternoon temperatures to sneak back into the mid 90s for some WAFB neighborhoods over the weekend and that could get us back close to Heat Advisory criteria on one or both days.
Scattered, mainly-afternoon rains return for Monday and all of next week with highs each day in the low 90s.
We continue to get good news out of the Atlantic basin: the National Hurricane Center anticipates no tropical development in the basin through the next five days or more. That is welcomed news after a record-setting burst of activity with six named storms through July 9. Putting that in perspective, the “average” date of formation for the 6th named Atlantic system is Sept. 8.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.