Fentanyl laced praline candy among items seized during drug arrest, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Roughly $4,000 worth of praline candy laced with suspected Fentanyl and nearly $24,000 in cash was seized during a recent drug arrest, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The EBRSO SWAT Team executed a search on Wednesday, July 15 at a home located in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue.
During the search, deputies say they located 51.6 grams of the drugged candy, 4.8 grams of marijuana, and alleged drug paraphernalia (cutting agent).
Deputies arrested Reco Andrews, 22, and charged him with distribution of schedule I and II substances and possession drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
