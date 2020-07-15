Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett signs 5-year extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett’s deal is done.
The star Browns defensive end has agreed to a 5-year extension, the team announced.
It is believed to be in the range of $125 million.
Garrett, 24, has racked up 30.5 sacks in 37 career games.
“One of our fundamental organizational beliefs is identifying young players on our roster and proactively retaining them as part of our present and future core. We go through great lengths to select players whose make-up and performance embody the characteristics we are looking for within our team. Today, we’re delighted that Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown for many years to come,” said Andrew Berry, the Browns’ EVP of Football Operations and General Manager. “Myles’ rare physical gifts in conjunction with his work ethic, intellect and humility have been the catalysts behind an auspicious start to his young career. Despite his early individual successes, Myles maintains the same drive toward greatness that he displayed as a 22-year old rookie. We firmly believe that this intense focus means the best is yet to come.”
The Browns also announced the signing of rookie safety Grant Delpit.
Their entire rookie class is now signed.
