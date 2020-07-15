BRPD: 1 dead in reported shooting on Linden Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3300 block of Linden Street Wednesday, July 15.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m.
Officials say the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted after one victim died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Authorities say it’s possible other individuals were injured during the incident.
