Vehicle of interest sought in shooting that killed 9-year-old and injured two teens

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is searching for the getaway vehicle that was used in Monday night’s triple shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy.
Detectives are seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate the occupants of a two-door white Jeep Wrangler, which is believed to be the getaway vehicle that was used in the 2100 block of Pauger Street.
Investigators believe that no license plate was attached to the vehicle during the time of the shooting. The vehicle has black rims with wide off-road tires and dark tinted windows.
Investigators believe that at the time of the incident, the vehicle was occupied by three subjects who were dressed in dark clothing, hoodies and face masks.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle of interest and its occupants are asked to contact Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300.
