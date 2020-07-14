Toliver’s thrilling grab in ‘The Swamp’ - Former LSU WR recalls game-winning score nearly a decade later

Former LSU wide receiver Terrence Toliver (No. 80) (Source: WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet | July 14, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 5:26 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time was running out for the LSU Tigers in Gainesville.

Head coach Les Miles and his No. 12 Tigers trailed No. 14 Florida, 29-26, as the final seconds of the fourth quarter ticked away.

However, a patented Miles fake field goal and then a 3-yard Jarrett Lee to Terrence Toliver touchdown pass with just :06 left on the game clock lifted LSU to a 33-29 triumph over the Gators on October 10, 2010.

Toliver had a huge day for the Tigers, making six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, with three of those catches coming on the game-winning march.

Toliver recently recalled that thrilling victory in “The Swamp.”

