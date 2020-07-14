State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle will run for Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative C. Denise Marcelle announced Tuesday, July 14 that she will run for Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish.
“After much thought, prayer, and the urging of residents throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, I have decided to run for Mayor-President of EBR in the November 2020 election. As a former Council Member and current State Representative, I’ve always been engaged with the pulse of East of Baton Rouge and I wish to continue my service in a different capacity as the leader of this parish, while continuing to make Baton Rouge better.
Although I am humbled to be called to serve all of you, I am also mindful that the challenges and obstacles that lay before us can only be conquered together. That is why I am asking for your full support as we embark on a new journey to bringing Baton Rouge onward and upward.
As your Mayor-President, it is my commitment to spend valuable time, resources, and energy on improving our infrastructure, traffic congestion, and demolishing crime in the city while uniting with all of you to ensure that injustice has no place in our parish” Marcelle said in a statement.
