SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 30 for Sportsline Summer Camp was with the Southern Lab Kittens.
Head coach Darrell Asberry said the offensive line is a work in progress but there is balance and expereince at nearly every other position.
The Kittens are coming off their second-straight semifinal appearence but have fallen short in both games. The most recent was a 21-9 loss to Catholic Point Coupee. The team said the main objective for this season is finishing.
“I take full responsibility,” said Asberry. “Nobody can be harder on me than I am on myself and the kids understand [that] you get to those semifinals, you have to win. You must win. It’s either win or go home. So, the attitude, they have been on time everyday. You can already see the change.”
“We have a motto, ‘We all we got,‘” added senior running back Lutrell Pruitt. “We play as a unit and we plan to finish strong this year.”
