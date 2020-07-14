Mail delivery concerns growing in East Baton Rouge parish and surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families in the Fairfield’s area of Baton Rouge say they have been having major issues with mail delivery. Residents say it can often be days before they receive anything.
“We haven’t been getting any mail it has taken us four and five days to get our mail. Bills, medicine, and it’s just you know, we call every day, but they just have so many excuses,” said a resident on North Barrow Drive.
While WAFB spoke with residents, a postal worker began delivering mail.
“She said this is just the mail from last week, so we haven’t gotten the mail for this weekend. It’s just people not coming to work she said, and it’s bad on us,” said a resident.
USPS has been made aware of the concerns, and we are awaiting their response.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.