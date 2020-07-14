Former Southern baseball head coach Roger Cador selected to ABCA Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern baseball head coach Roger Cador is set to receive a great honor.
The legendary skipper will be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame next January.
Cador spent 33 years coaching the Jags before his retirement in 2017.
He reached the NCAA Tournament 11 times, won 14 SWAC championships, and was named the conference Coach of the Year on 13 occasions.
Congratulations, Coach Cador!
