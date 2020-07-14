FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Oppressive heat continues for second day; rain chances increase Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heat index briefly hit 110° at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport for the second day in a row as oppressive heat continues around the area, validating the string of 5 straight days with Heat Advisories in effect for the WAFB region. Tuesday’s Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8:00 PM.
Afternoon and early evening rains on Tuesday were fairly limited, so very few area neighborhoods got a break from the heat and humidity.
Expect fair skies overnight with a partly cloudy start to Wednesday. Once again, daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 70s for the Red Stick. The big difference for Wednesday, however, will be a notable increase in afternoon showers and storms with the First Alert Storm Team setting rain chances for Wednesday at 40% to 50%.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s, and while it certainly will be humid, the First Alert Storm Team expects maximum heat index readings in the 100° to 105° range for most WAFB communities. That range is below the Heat Advisory criteria for the region.
Expect a near repeat on Thursday, with afternoon to early evening rain chances again running around 50%. The First Alert forecast then turns a bit drier for Friday and the weekend with rain chances set at 20% to 30% for each of the three days.
By contrast, the extended outlook into next week calls for a wetter pattern for the workweek with rain chances running 50% to 60% (or more) each day.
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet for the time being. The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is active, spreading a dry, dusty swath across the Atlantic’s eastern and central tropical development areas. In addition, mid-level wind shear is in play.
Both of these factors act as inhibitors for tropical development both are expected to be relatively active for the next five days or more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.