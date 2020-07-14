FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another day of heat-related challenges

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tues., July 14 - Another day with heat related challenges
By Diane Deaton | July 14, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 8:49 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looks like there’s no relief, at least not yet, from our ongoing July heatwave.

Once again today, all of SE LA and SW MS will be under a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

Afternoon highs will soar into the mid 90°s with high humidity and a high dewpoint. You can expect the feels-like temperature to top out well into the triple digits. It was as high as 112° for some neighborhoods Monday afternoon.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

There “could” be a few showers pop up on First Alert Doppler radar but the overall coverage is only 30%.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

During the overnight hours, still not much of a cool down – lows staying in the upper 70°s.

Tomorrow, much of the same summer forecast: hot/humid; scattered afternoon showers/storms, a high of 94°.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.