FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another day of heat-related challenges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looks like there’s no relief, at least not yet, from our ongoing July heatwave.
Once again today, all of SE LA and SW MS will be under a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Afternoon highs will soar into the mid 90°s with high humidity and a high dewpoint. You can expect the feels-like temperature to top out well into the triple digits. It was as high as 112° for some neighborhoods Monday afternoon.
There “could” be a few showers pop up on First Alert Doppler radar but the overall coverage is only 30%.
During the overnight hours, still not much of a cool down – lows staying in the upper 70°s.
Tomorrow, much of the same summer forecast: hot/humid; scattered afternoon showers/storms, a high of 94°.
