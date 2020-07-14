EBRSO looking for man accused of breaking into house, stealing nothing

EBRSO looking for man accused of breaking into house, stealing nothing
EBRSO says this man broke into a home by shattering a window. (Source: EBRSO)
By Mykal Vincent | July 14, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 8:55 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are looking for a man they say broke into someone’s house and rummaged through their things, apparently without taking anything.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man shattered a rear window on a home in the 9700 block of Governor Beauvais Drive on July 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Norton with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at 225-389-5064. 

EBRSO says this man broke into a home by shattering a window.
EBRSO says this man broke into a home by shattering a window. (Source: EBRSO)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.