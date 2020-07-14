BRPD releases dashcam, bodycam footage of July 6 arrest of teen that went viral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released one dashcam and three bodycam videos on Tuesday, July 14 of an incident that occurred on July 6.
DASHCAM VIDEO OF CHASE THAT LED TO ARREST
FIRST BODYCAM VIDEO - Arrest of driver accused of fleeing from police
SECOND BODY CAM VIDEO - Arrest of the 17-year-old suspect, who was the passenger in the vehicle
THIRD BODYCAM VIDEO: Handcuffing of the 17-year-old suspect
A department spokesman told WAFB late Monday afternoon the incident all started because of an apparent seatbelt violation.
Chief Murphy Paul says the two officers involved in detaining a 17-year-old male have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal affairs investigation, which was launched on July 9.
One video of the incident, widely shared on social media, appeared to show an officer kneeling on the back of the teen’s neck. A still photo from the bodycam footage disputed that theory. Chief Paul says the officer’s knee was on the juvenile’s back.
