Baton Rouge bars struggle due to Governor’s Executive Order

As the rest of the state masks up, bars are closing their doors. “As Coach O explained to me, he was able to keep his football players safe, healthy and well, here and tested until some might’ve wondered off to a bar,” says Dr. Deborah Birx at the recent LSU press conference along with Vice President Mike Pence addressing the coronavirus outbreak. As of now local bars are struggling in terms of revenue hoping they will still be able to open their doors in the future.