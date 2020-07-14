Add these school supplies to your shopping list for upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Back to school full-time, completely online, or a little bit of the two… the coming school year still faces some uncertainty.
Before you start shopping for school supplies, there may be new items and supplies to keep in mind come August.
Technology and educational fees may be different for the 2020-2021 school year.
For example, Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School asks families to pay $35 in tech fees for Chromebook repairs to help keep those tools accessible to students.
Masks also may be new to your school supplies shopping list.
According to the state-wide mask mandate, everyone 8 and older must wear one. The mask should fit properly on the face to fully cover the nose and mouth.
The East Baton Rouge School district says they will provide 2 cloth masks to students in this school year. Students are allowed to bring their own, as well.
Old Navy sells a variety pack of 5 kids-sized masks for $12.50.
If you’re worried your children may lose their masks throughout the day, try the lanyard trend, like this one from thePaperStore.com
Clip the ends to your face mask, so when you don’t have the mask on your face, you can wear it like a necklace. Some eyeglass chains may work, as well.
Even if classes go completely online come August, your student still may need some writing supplies.
Amazon currently offers a limited-time deal on BIC pens, markers, and variety packs.
Get a pack of 18-count ball point pens for $6.99, down from the regular price of $10.08.
