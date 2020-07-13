10-year-old killed, 3 other children injured in New Orleans shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in the Seventh Ward that left one juvenile dead.
The shooting happened in 2100 block of Pauger Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Initial reports from the NOPD said three victims sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by EMS.
Police later said a four people were shot.
A spokesperson for New Orleans EMS said the victims appear to be between 10 and 15 years old. The 10-year-old was killed by a gunshot to the head, said NOPD Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
A 15-year-old is in stable condition at an area hospital. He did not release any information on the other victims.
Ferguson called it a sad day for the city.
“We are better than this New Orleans, and we should be better than this,” he said.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the shooting was not only unfortunate, but unacceptable.
Ferguson said the group of victims was standing outside when at least one person came up to them on foot and started shooting.
The NOPD is in the early stages of the investigation. Ferguson asked the public to call police if they know anything. Cantrell said police know there were witnesses in the area.
“We do not want street justice. Let us do our job,” Ferguson said.
If you have information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
