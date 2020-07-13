SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets are stop No. 29 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
Star player Matthew Langlois continues to attract big-time attention from college football recruiters. Head coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are the latest to offer Langlois, who currently is a running back, kick returner, and safety for the Hornets.
Head coach David Simoneaux and his guys are trying to build on a very impressive three-year run of reaching the playoff quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018, before a trip to the Class 1A state championship game last season.
Unfortunately, Catholic Pointe Coupee lost to Ouachita Christian.
While many people may travel to New Roads to go out on the water and take it easy on hot summer days, these guys have a blue-collar mentality.
