School board to review new names for Lee High

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will review thousands of suggestions to rename Lee High School.
Two meetings are scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
The Lee High Renaming Committee will first meet at the Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive on Monday. The 13 committee members plan to go through the names suggested so far and settle on three names.
Superintendent Warren Drake will then pick one from those three to present to the School Board for a final vote at its meeting Thursday at 5 p.m., also at the Professional Development Center.
The goal is to get a new name for the high school in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 6.
