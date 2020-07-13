Investigation launched after video captures Baton Rouge officer kneeling on juvenile’s neck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation has been launched after videos surfaced of an incident involving a Baton Rouge police officer and a juvenile.
According to a post on Facebook, Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome says she’s been in touch with Chief Murphy Paul regarding the incident. She says a police officer took a 17-year-old into custody and then released him to his mother.
Local civil rights activist Gary Chambers posted a video believed to be of the incident. In the video, a police officer is seen kneeling on the back of the juvenile’s neck while placing him in restraints. Chambers identifies the juvenile as Dillon Cannon.
“Any cop that puts their knee in the neck of a citizen they are attempting to detain in America needs to be fired immediately. No exceptions. No excuses. It can’t be allowed under any circumstances,” Chambers said.
Chief Paul has scheduled a meeting with the juvenile’s guardians.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, Broome says, and BRPD has asked the courts for approval to publicly release video footage.
“We are prepared to ensure transparency and the release of that footage for public consumption,” Mayor Broome says. “I ask that the community allow us to take the proper steps necessary to investigate and swiftly determine the outcome.”
