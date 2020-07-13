FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase this week but heat remains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday was another brutally hot day with temperatures climbing into the mid 90′s and the heat index climbing to 110° or more for many WAFB neighborhoods. While this may not be record heat, it remains very dangerous.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the WAFB area until 8:00 pm Monday and the Storm Team suspects that another Heat Advisory will be issued for Tuesday.
The heat is not just a result of the above-normal afternoon temperatures. The humidity over the last several days has been unusually high even for summer. As an example, Baton Rouge had a four-hour run of dew points at 80°, something that hasn’t happened in the Red Stick since August 2011.
There is a little bit of good news on the horizon, however. The broad ridge of high pressure known as the “Heat Dome” that has helped set up this string of oppressively hot days is expected to weaken in the coming days.
That should allow for better rain chances through the rest of the week. Increased opportunities for afternoon rains should also translate into at least a modest drop in afternoon temperatures. It will still be hot, just not as hot as the last few days.
Expect mainly-dry but muggy mornings with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 70s right through the weekend. Scattered showers accompanied by a few thunderstorms will develop each afternoon, with rain chances running at 30% to 40% right through the upcoming weekend too. Plan for daytime highs in the low to mid 90s each day as well, with the heat index running at 100° and above for several hours each day.
The First Alert Storm Team’s extended outlook currently calls for slightly better rain chances next week with highs in the low 90s for most days.
The National Hurricane Center is sending us some good news, indicating tropical development in the Atlantic Basin is not expected through the next five days or more.
