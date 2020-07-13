FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ongoing serious heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the fourth day in a row, SE LA and SW MS have been under either a Heat Advisory or Warning, and again today, we’re expecting a “feels like” temperature to top out between 108° and 110°.
In addition, a portion of our viewing area will also be under a “marginal risk” (low end risk) for severe weather. There could be an isolated strong storm or two later this afternoon. Anticipate partly cloudy skies, a high of 96° - please remember to limit your outdoor time if possible. Stay hydrated and check the backseat for children or pets.
Overnight, not cooling down much – a low in the upper 70°s.
And it starts all over again tomorrow, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90°s; Heat index between 107° and 109°.
