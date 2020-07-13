FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat, strong storm possible this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory will remain in place across the entire WAFB viewing area until 8 p.m.
Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures peaking around 110°. Expect feels-like temperatures of 100° or hotter for roughly 10 hours today. If you are outside today be sure to use common sense and listen to your body. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and look before you lock.
The other thing we’ll be watching this afternoon is a chance for a strong to severe t-storm. A portion of our local area (mainly south of the interstate corridor) is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The only threat will be damaging winds. High resolution, short range weather models suggest we could see one or two strong to severe t-storms sometime this afternoon. For those caught under one of these storms expect a period of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong, potentially damaging, wind.
Although nothing official has come down from the National Weather Service as of yet, the First Alert Storm Team expects another Heat Advisory Tuesday. Weather conditions will be similar Tuesday to what we see Monday in terms of temperature and feels-like temperature.
A few changes will be coming to the forecast by mid week.
Slightly higher rain chances will increase not only rain coverage but also cloud coverage. This should help limit feels like temperatures from peaking in the dangerous category. Don’t get us wrong though, it will still be plenty hot with highs still in the mid 90°s through the weekend.
Rain chances look to increase even more by the end of our 10-day outlook which should help bring temperatures closer to normal.
