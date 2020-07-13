FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat, strong storm possible this afternoon

The other thing we’ll be watching this afternoon is a chance for a strong to severe t-storm. A portion of our local area (mainly south of the interstate corridor) is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The only threat will be damaging winds. High resolution, short range weather models suggest we could see one or two strong to severe t-storms sometime this afternoon. For those caught under one of these storms expect a period of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong, potentially damaging, wind.