Committee decides on top 3 names to rename Lee High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board’s Lee High Renaming Committee narrowed down a list of thousands of suggested names for renaming Lee High School to just three at a public meeting Monday, July 13.
The committee selected the following three names as finalists to rename the high school originally named for Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
The final three names are:
- Liberty Magnet High School
- Louisiana Magnet High School
- PBS Pinchback Magnet High School
The committee to rename Lee High school was filled with current and former students, teachers, school administrators, community members, certain board members, and more.
5549 people made their voices heard when the survey was posted just a few weeks ago.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will consider the final names at a regular board meeting on Thursday, July 16.
The goal is to get a new name for the high school in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 6.
