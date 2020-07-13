Drago’s in Metairie to temporarily close after employees test positive for Coronavirus

The continued safety and well-being of our guests and staff are top priority at Drago’s. Our Metairie restaurant has only had 2 employees test positive over the last 4 months, yet the ability to safely staff our restaurant based on CDC quarantine guidelines has become increasingly difficult. Accordingly, we have made the decision to temporarily close our Metairie restaurant for a minimum of seven days. Doing so will allow our staff to once again sanitize, to rest and then return to work in a safe and renewed environment.