BRPD release picture from body camera video

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department released a photo Monday afternoon that shows a still picture from the body camera footage of a questionable arrest.
The footage shows the officer kneeling on the back of a juvenile. Chief Murphy Paul says the officer’s knee was not on the teen’s neck.
According to BRPD policy, this is an allowed tactical maneuver, which is taught in the Baton Rouge Police Academy.
