Sunday, July 12: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, July 12, at 11:58 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 78,122 positive cases - increase of 1,319 cases
- 3,308 deaths - 13 new deaths
- 1,243 patients in the hospital - increase of 61 patients
- 134 patients on ventilators - increase of 13 patients
- 46,334 patients recovered - no change
- 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 36% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
