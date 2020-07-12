SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Lutcher Bulldogs

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 28 for Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to one of the most tradition-rich programs in the state of Louisiana - the Lutcher Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs have won eight state championships over the years, with the last one being in 2016. That’s hardly a long time ago, but for head coach Dwain Jenkins, who is a former Lutcher quarterback and longtime assistant coach with the Bulldogs, he knows what the expectations are.
Jenkins is now entering his fifth year as the Bulldogs’ head coach and is dealing with the same challenge everyone else is this summer - trying to work his team hard without getting them shut down by COVID-19.
Jenkins said Lutcher, known for producing such electric playmakers as Jarvis Landry and Jontre Kirklin, is actually short on skill players these days and heavy, pardon the pun, on offensive and defensive linemen.
Sophomore D’Wanye’ Winfield will move from wide receiver to quarterback, while 1,200-yard rusher Rasuan Starks returns in the backfield.
Coach Jenkins said getting shut down from mid-March to June was certainly no fun but everyone is doing their best to make the most of the situation and stay focused on what will hopefully be a 2020 high school football season.
Last season, Lutcher finished just 5-5 overall, with a lopsided first-round playoff loss to Booker T. Washington.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.