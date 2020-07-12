Report: Multiple people injured in shooting on Plank Rd

Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman | July 12, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 1:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting that injured multiple people on Sunday, July 12.

According to officials the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Plank Road around 1:30 a.m.

BRPD stated that multiple individuals were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe that one individual sustained possible fatal injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

