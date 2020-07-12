One man killed, multiple people injured in shooting on Plank Rd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a large gathering on Plank Road, that injured multiple people early Sunday morning.
According to officials the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Plank Road around 1:30 a.m.
BRPD stated that Dunte Anderson, 25, was found in a nearby field suffering from apparent gunshot injuries, Anderson died at the scene
Officials also stated that multiple individuals were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
