One man killed, multiple people injured in shooting on Plank Rd
Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman | July 12, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 7:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a large gathering on Plank Road, that injured multiple people early Sunday morning.

According to officials the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Plank Road around 1:30 a.m.

BRPD stated that Dunte Anderson, 25, was found in a nearby field suffering from apparent gunshot injuries, Anderson died at the scene

Officials also stated that multiple individuals were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

