HOLD THAT TIGER! LSU picks up commitment No. 16 from 4-star LB Greg Penn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Football Tigers continued their hot streak in recruiting, as the Bayou Bengals picked up commitment No. 16 for the class of 2021, their fourth commitment for the month of July.
Four-star inside linebacker Greg Penn III from Hyattsville, Md., announced his decision via Twitter.
Penn, an Under Armour All-American, is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. 247Sports ranks Penn as the No. 183 overall prospect in the country, No. 9 inside linebacker, and No. 10 overall prospect in Maryland.
Penn chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland, and many others.
Penn joins four-star defensive end Naquan Brown, four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton, and four-star defensive end Keanu Koht as Tiger commits for the month of July.
LSU now has 16 commitments for the class of 2021. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star inside linebacker, Greg Penn, Maryland
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
