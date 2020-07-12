FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday afternoon; dangerous heat and a strong storm possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Feels like temperatures are forecasted to peak around 110° Monday afternoon. Therefore the National Weather Service has placed the entire local area under a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather will also be in place for the afternoon hours Monday. Rain coverage will only be 20%, but any storms that are able to fire will have the potential of containing some strong damaging winds and hail.
Heat remains the main weather issue though. Temperatures and feels like temperatures will remain very hot through the first half of the work week.
If you work outdoors be sure to follow heat related precautions, (hydration, breaks, etc.).
The ridge of high pressure that has dominated our local weather pattern lately will begin to move a little to the north. That will open the door for some additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms to close out the week.
With the scattered mainly afternoon thundershowers will come a very slight cool down, but the added rain and clouds should help with the dangerous feels like temperatures.
Understand though that morning lows and daytime highs are currently forecast to stay above average for the next 10 days!
The tropics are currently quiet as no tropical activity is anticipated within the next 5 days.
