FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in effect Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for just about all of the WAFB viewing area for Sunday, July 12. It remains possible that another warning could be issued Monday as a similar weather pattern is expected to exist as we begin the work week.
Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 90°s Sunday and Monday. Feels like temperatures will peak between 109-113° across the local area.
While that certainly is in a dangerous category, a bigger heat issue will be the duration of feels like temperatures at or above 100°. Sunday could see 10-12 hours with feels like temperatures hotter than 100°. Monday will be similar.
There won’t be much rain to go around to help cool things off, but what storms that do develop this afternoon and evening will have some potential of being strong to severe. Coverage will remain isolated at best. Main concern will be damaging winds.
It stays hot and mainly dry for the first half of the work week. Rain chances will only increase slightly by end of week into next weekend. But, that slight increase in rain chance should be just enough to break the excessive heat streak and bring temperatures down a couple of degrees.
