WANTED: Man accused of rape in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a man who is accused of first degree rape.
Officials say Jonathan Brook Ledford is wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Details about the incident that prompted the warrant was not provided.
Ledford is described as a 33-year-old white male, 5′8″ tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), email anonymously from the Crime Stoppers website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App. **Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers**
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.