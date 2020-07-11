SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Springfield Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The crew headed down I-12 to Springfield High School for stop No. 27 of Sportsline Summer Camp.
It’s been a struggle at Springfield for some time now. The Bulldogs haven’t had a winning season since 2014 and have had a tough time stopping opponents from getting into the endzone.
“Those kids definitely took their lumps and got to see what it was like to play Friday night football,” said head coach Ryan Serpas. “Big difference coming up from junior high ball playing against kids who are older than you already.”
“Just a bad group of seniors,” said senior running back and defensive end Josh Coleman. “We had just bad guys not really wanting to step up and be leaders.”
But this round of seniors is ready to change that. Quarterback Bryan Babb returns after taking the starting job late last year and running back Koby Linars looks to pick up from a 1,200-yard rushing campaign. The senior also plays linebacker on defense.
“We always make sure everyone is in order and in line when they have the character for our team this year,” said Linars.
Outside of Xs and Os for the Bulldogs in 2020 will be team unity.
“We have a group of kids, a good group of kids who have a common goal and if they could come together and learn to work as a team, just enjoy each other, I think that’s going to pay huge dividends going deeper into the season,” Serpas added.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.