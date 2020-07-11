Sources: Gov to order most bars to close to inside customers, limit indoor crowds elsewhere

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Saturday that bars across much of the state must close except for those that offer ‘to go’ alcohol, multiple sources briefed on the decision said.
For example, most daiquiri shops would still be allowed to operate with ‘to go’ orders, but can not have customers remain inside.
That order will coincide with the Governor’s expected announcement of a limited statewide mask mandate. Some parishes with lower COVID-19 numbers will be allowed to opt out of the mask mandate, sources said.
The Governor is also expected to lower the limit on the number of people who can be gathered indoors at most places. That number is expected to be 50 in most situations, sources said.
The Governor will address the state at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to explain his decisions.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.