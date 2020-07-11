Saturday, July 11: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | July 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 12:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Saturday, July 11, at 12:00 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 76,803 positive cases - increase of 2,167 cases
  • 3,295 deaths - 23 new deaths
  • 1,182 patients in the hospital - increase of 65 patients
  • 121 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
  • 46,334 patients recovered - no change
  • 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
  • 35% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under

FOR MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE TAP HERE

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.