Saturday, July 11: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Saturday, July 11, at 12:00 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 76,803 positive cases - increase of 2,167 cases
- 3,295 deaths - 23 new deaths
- 1,182 patients in the hospital - increase of 65 patients
- 121 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 46,334 patients recovered - no change
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 35% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
