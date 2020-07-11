How the new statewide mask mandate is affecting the public

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took a serious tone when announcing a statewide mask mandate that will go into affect just after midnight on Sunday.
The Governor held a press conference Saturday, July 11, addressing the mandate stating, “I said it from the very beginning a public health emergency is of this nature if the people of Louisiana are going to insist that we enforce our way through it, we’re not going to be successful.”
Louisiana will stay in phase 2, the Governor is also adding on more restrictions including closing all bars, except for those that off “to-go” services.
“And we are going to continue to have people spreading the disease and then other people who no fault of their own because they might be wearing a mask,” Gov. Edwards said. “They might be the most responsible citizen out there, but they will contract the disease because someone in their close vicinity chose not to be a good neighbor,” said Gov. Edwards.
The other restrictions that will go into place will limit indoor gatherings to 50 people, but it’s the mask mandate that is the most opinionated.
George Pagonis says, “I mean if they are mandating it, we really don’t have a choice anyway, but safety is paramount.
On our WAFB Facebook page, people posted more than 500 comments some saying they are not okay with the statewide mask mandate. Some have even said that they are choosing not to comply with the executive order.
“We know what it means to be a good neighbor, and now it is important to be a good neighbor, and if you don’t like the mask mandate then don’t like it, but wear your mask anyway if you’re going to be out in public,” Gov. Edwards added.
It will be up to local businesses to remind their customers to wear a mask. If local business owners choose not to follow the new mandate it can result in a $500 fine and or six months in jail.
