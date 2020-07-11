FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of heat over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The entire local area remains under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11. We are likely to see another Heat Advisory Sunday if not possibly an even more serious Heat Warning.
Make sure to take the heat seriously this weekend. Afternoon highs won’t be records staying in the mid 90°s, but feels like temperatures will max out between 105-110° during the peak heat of the afternoon. Be sure to check the back before you lock the vehicle, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and no the signs of heat related illness.
Rain shouldn’t be much of an issue this weekend as rain chances stay 20% or less through Sunday. There won’t be much change to the overall weather forecast as we move into the upcoming work week. High pressure will remain in control keeping things hot and limiting rain chances.
Rain chances may look to increase as we move into next weekend, so daytime high temperatures have been lowered a handful of degrees.
