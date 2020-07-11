FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mid 90°s continue into midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory will be in place once again Sunday and these advisories could continue right on into the work week.
Afternoon highs Sunday will top out in the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures peaking between 108-112° across the local area.
The max heat index value is not the big issue, but the duration of 100°+ feels like temperatures as we could be looking at 10 hours of 100° or higher tomorrow.
The rain chance will only be 20% Sunday so don’t count on rain. But, any storm that is able to form could tap into quite a bit of atmospheric energy and a low end severe weather threat is in place for the Eastern half of the local area.
Wind and hail are the concerns, but we are likely only talking about one or two potential strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon.
The trend of hot and mainly dry weather days continues right into the work week. We may not see much relief at all over the next 10 days.
Rain chances will start to increase slightly towards the end of the week and next weekend as the ridge of high pressure slowly losses its grip of the local area.
The tropics are quiet as Fay has dissipated in the NE U.S. today. No other tropical activity is expected over the next few days.
