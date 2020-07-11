FAQ: Statewide mask mandate begins on Monday, July 13

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate for all parishes, except those with lower COVID-19 numbers.
“If you don’t like the mask mandate, then don’t like it while you wear your mask,” Gov. Edwards said. “If you want to be mad at me about it, then be mad at me about it.”
Several parishes, such as Jefferson, East Baton Rouge and Orleans, had already issued mask mandates.
Q: Do all children have to wear a face mask?
A: Children under the age of 8 do not have to wear a mask. However, the CDC does recommend children as young as 2-years-old should also wear a face mask. It is not recommended for those under 2.
Q: If I have a breathing or medical condition, do I have to wear a mask?
A: No. And you are not required to have a note from a medical professional to prove that condition.
Q: What parishes are allowed to opt out of the mask mandate?
A: Grant, Red River and West Feliciana
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering outdoors?
A: Face coverings are required inside all commercial and nonprofit entities providing goods or services directly to the public. Face coverings should also be worn in outdoor group settings, where social distancing is not feasible.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering in restaurants, coffee shops, dining areas, and food courts
A: Face coverings are not required while eating and drinking. They should be worn when entering, exiting, or while in a common area in all establishments.
Q: Do I have to wear a mask while in church?
A: Although everyone should wear a mask in a church, Gov. Edwards says there will be no enforcement of that mandates inside churches.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering while at a gym or fitness center?
A: Face coverings should be worn when entering and exiting the gym or fitness center, but they are not required while exercising.
Q: What can a business do if someone refuses to wear a mask?
A: If a patron refuses to wear a mask after being asked to do so, that person is considered to be trespassing and the business owner can ask for law enforcement assistance to have that person removed.
