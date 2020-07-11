EBR election results delayed

State officials say they're working hard to keep the polls safe during COVID-19. (Source: WAFB)
July 11, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 9:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Equipment problems have significantly delayed election results from East Baton Rouge parish.

As of 9:40 p.m. Saturday, only absentee ballot results had been made public. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday.

A worker at the Clerk of Court’s office told WAFB that a machine used to read cartridges from voting machines malfunctioned. 

The equipment was repaired just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The worker said results should start posting “soon.” 

