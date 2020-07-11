EBR election results delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Equipment problems have significantly delayed election results from East Baton Rouge parish.
As of 9:40 p.m. Saturday, only absentee ballot results had been made public. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday.
A worker at the Clerk of Court’s office told WAFB that a machine used to read cartridges from voting machines malfunctioned.
The equipment was repaired just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
The worker said results should start posting “soon.”
