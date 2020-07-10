Vice President Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge Tuesday for discussion on fight against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Baton Rouge Tuesday, July 14 to meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and his team, according to a news release from the White House.
Vice President Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.
Following, Vice President Pence will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards before returning to Washington, D.C.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
