Vice President Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge Tuesday for discussion on fight against COVID-19

By WAFB Staff | July 10, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 4:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Baton Rouge Tuesday, July 14 to meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and his team, according to a news release from the White House.

Vice President Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.

Following, Vice President Pence will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards before returning to Washington, D.C.

