Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service for 8 weeks

PLAQUEMINE La. (WAFB) - On Friday, July 10, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service for approximately eight weeks, depending on dry dock availability.
The vessel is to undergoing propeller shaft repairs mandated by the U.S. Coast Guard.
While the second ferry is being repaired, the primary ferry’s schedule will be extended to provide greater service. The hours are as follows:
- Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
