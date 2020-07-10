SEC responds to B1G Ten’s decision to have a conference-only schedule

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WLOX) - The Southeastern Conference and the rest of the Power 5 schools were shocked at the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only model for fall sports competition.
SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, released the following statement in response to the news:
“The Southeastern Conference will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to the SEC fall sports. We recognize the challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must remain at the forefront of those decisions.”
According to Sports Illustrated, the conference has summoned all 14 athletic directors to league offices in Birmingham, Ala., next Monday for an in-person meeting to discuss fall sports scheduling. The meeting has been planned for at least two weeks.
The NCAA have also released a statement on Twitter about membership decisions related to COVID-19.
