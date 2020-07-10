Saints preparing season ticket holders for few fans in Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a major sign that there will be changes in attendance at Saints games in 2020, the team has sent out a form allowing season ticket holders to opt-out of the 2020 season.
The season ticket opt-out form states if you’ve paid any money toward this season, you can either roll it over to the 2021 season or get a refund.
All season ticket locations and parking passes on your account will be cancelled. Season ticket holders will also retain their account and has a chance to renew for the 2021 season.
If a fan does request a refund, the funds will be returned through the same payment method or credit card used for the original payment. For any check or cash payments, a check will be sent to the address on-file unless otherwise noted.
