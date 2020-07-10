Pac-12 announces conference-only football schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (WAFB) - The Pac-12 has decided to follow the Big Ten and play only conference football games this fall.
The Pac-12 made its announcement Friday, July 10, just a day after the Big Ten said it would go to a conference-only football schedule.
The SEC leadership will meet Monday but it won’t necessarily generate any decision on a plan for football.
The Pac-12 added an announcement about 2020 college football season schedules will be made no later than July 31.
CBSSports.com reported the conference will also delay the start of mandatory athletic activities “until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities.”
