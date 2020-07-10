Owners of Juban’s Creole Restaurant & Caterer announce temporary shut down

Juban's Creole Restaurant in Baton Rouge will temporarily shut down effective Friday, July 10. (Source: Juban's)
By Nick Gremillion | July 10, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 4:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owners of Juban’s Creole Restaurant announced in a Facebook post the restaurant and catering service would be temporarily closing effective Friday, July 10.

However, the business owners said they do plan on reopening the restaurant located at 3735 Perkins Road “once things have settled down.”

The social media post ended with the owners telling residents of the Baton Rouge area to “hang in there” and to “stay safe and healthy.”

The announcement came on the same day the Louisiana Department of Health reported the largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

